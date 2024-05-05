NWOAL SOFTBALL: Archbold Comes From Behind To Edge Evergreen, 4-3

PHOTOS BY RENEA KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTERNWOAL MAKEUP GAME … Archbold’s Rayne Kinsman fouls off a pitch during an at bat Friday night. VIEW 73 PHOTOS OF THIS CONTEST FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM

Archbold 4 Evergreen 3

ARCHBOLD – Archbold chipped away at a 3-1 Evergreen lead, culminating with an RBI single by Charlee Forward in the sixth to give the Streaks the lead and eventually the win.

Makena Thiel got the win for Archbold by tossing a complete game, giving just three hits, and striking ou...