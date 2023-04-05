VARSITY SOFTBALL: Swanton Lady Bulldogs Outlast Pettisville 9-6

By: Joe Blystone

SWANTON - Swanton jumped out to a five-run lead, withstood a Pettisville rally, then used a late inning two-run homer from Alexa Faber to ice the cake in a 9-6 win over the Blackbirds.

"We were a little concerned coming into this game because we had eight freshmen out of ten girls today because of spring break," Bulldog coach Lauren Yoder said. "But those girls stepped up and got the job done."