VARSITY SOFTBALL: Wauseon Powers Past Pettisville With Explosive Offense, 11-1

(PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

MAKING CONTACT … Pettisville right fielder Abbi Opdycke hits a grounder to third base in the early innings versus Wauseon.

BEATING THE THROW … Abbigail Kissel slides safely into second base for the Indians.

By: Elliot Schneider

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

WAUSEON (March 26, 2025) – The Wauseon Indians showcased their offensive firepower in a do...