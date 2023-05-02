VARSITY TRACK: Delta Boys, Evergreen Girls Take First At TJ Rupp Invitational

By: Joe Blystone

METAMORA - The date was May 1st, but conditions resembled more like February at Evergreen's Pifer Field for the TJ Rupp Memorial Track Invitational.

Despite the raw 'feels like' 28-degree weather and winds gusting to 25 MPH, it was Delta's boys outdistancing runner-up Evergreen 111-93 to take one team title while on the girls' side the two Fulton County schools swapped spots as the Viking girls outscored the second-place Panthers 97-79.5.