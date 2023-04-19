VARSITY TRACK: Evergreen Boys & Girls Defeat Swanton & Delta In Tri-Meet

By: Joe Blystone

METAMORA (APRIL 18, 2023) - On a raw and windy day, a number of athletes from Delta, Evergreen and Swanton did not compete in a tri-meet at Pifer Field.

As for those who DID run. jump and throw, the Viking girls outlasted their fellow Fulton County opponents scoring 67 points while Delta finished with 51 and Swanton 35.