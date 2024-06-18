Village Of Edgerton Announces Sidewalk Replacement Project

(PRESS RELEASE) – M & M Asphalt will be replacing sidewalk panels in the village in the coming weeks to ensure compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The goal of this project is to replace damaged sidewalks in our community, reduce the hazards associated with uneven sidewalks, and make them safer and more accessible for everyone. Residents in those areas have been notified by door hangers placed at the replacement locations.

“The replacement of sidewalk panels is part of a multi-year plan to address pedestrian safety within the village and no cost will be incurred by the property owner for the completion of this work”, Village Administrator Dawn Fitzcharles said.

While work is being completed, two-way traffic in the area will be maintained, however, pedestrian traffic may be changed to one side of the street.

“Safe, pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods are a priority for Edgerton. We look forward to improving sidewalk safety and usability throughout Edgerton and will continue to look for ways to beautify the community”, Mayor Robert Day said.

Edgerton thanks the community for their cooperation and questions can be directed to the town hall at 419-298-2912.