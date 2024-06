PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS … The guests at the weekly Kiwanis meeting on June 12, 2024 were some of the recipients of the 2024 Kiwanis Scholarship Award. Every year the Kiwanis Club of Bryan awards a scholarship to every high school in Williams County as well as two scholarships to Four County School. Pictured left to right are: Makenly Ward, Kirian Mercer, Skylar Osborn, Michael Donovan, Storm Goebel, Kaitlyn Mills and Haley Hammer.