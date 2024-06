PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

FAMILY FUN … The Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities held their Annual Family Picnic on June 13th. As in recent years, the St. Caspar’s Knights of Columbus provided the food for the event. Recently, the Knights distributed a check for $750 to the Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities from their Measure-Up Campaign. The Knights have been a strong supporter of those supported by the Board of DD for many years.