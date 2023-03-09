Village Of Edgerton Town Hall Site Of WEDCO Job Fair

EDGERTON JOB FAIR ... Fourteen companies were on hand for a job fair at the town hall in Edgerton.

By: Anna Wozniak

The Williams County Economic Development Corporation (WEDCO) hosted a job fair last week at the Edgerton Village town hall.

WEDCO had caught wind of a local manufacturing company needing to lay off more than 65 people, and so they proactively put together a job fair to try and mitigate the stress that being laid off can cause to both the economy and the individuals.