Village Of Edgerton Town Hall Site Of WEDCO Job Fair

EDGERTON JOB FAIR ... Fourteen companies were on hand for a job fair at the town hall in Edgerton.
By: Anna Wozniak
The Williams County Economic Development Corporation (WEDCO) hosted a job fair last week at the Edgerton Village town hall.
WEDCO had caught wind of a local manufacturing company needing to lay off more than 65 people, and so they proactively put together a job fair to try and mitigate the stress that being laid off can cause to both the economy and the individuals.
Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.