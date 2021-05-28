Village Of Edgerton Welcomes Two New Businesses Downtown

Last Wednesday, the Village of Edgerton and the Edgerton Chamber of Commerce welcomed two new businesses to Downtown Edgerton, Axcapades and The State Bank and Trust Company.

Shown above is the Axcapades ribbon cutting – Pictured left to right: Village Administrator Dawn Fitzcharles, Kayla McCauley, Deb McCauley, Susan Herman Edgerton Chamber, and Mayor Robert Day. Axcapades, a fairly new recreation establishment offering axe throwing opened up on Indiana Street in Edgerton across from the Fire Department.

Friday’s are a popular night with Glow Throws from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Call 419-212-4935 for reservations. The business is owned and ran by the mother-daughter duo of Kayla and Deb McCauley.

Pictured below is The State Bank and Trust Company ribbon cutting ceremony which was held May 19, 2021 as they opened their doors and welcomed the community to their newest banking center in Edgerton.

Pictured left to right are: Darren Bok, Chamber; Susan Herman, Chamber; Mark Klein, President and CEO; Dawn Fitzcharles, Village Administrator; Shelby Gillen, Banking Center Sales Manager; Tyson Moss, Senior VP Market Executive; Bill Martin, State Bank Board member; Adrian Fritch, Ag Lending Office; and Mayor Robert Day.