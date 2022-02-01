Village Of Swanton Gives Residents Snow Preparedness Tips

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Severe weather is forecasted for February 2-4

As a courtesy, if you are able to make arrangements to park off streets, prior to snow fall, this will allow for more effective and efficient snow removal within the Village of Swanton. If a snow emergency is declared by the Chief of Police, all vehicles must be removed from streets.

Our Public Service crews will work in shifts for snow removal. Main thoroughfares are top priority; crews will then focus on secondary and alleys.

We ask for your patience as this storm is expected to consistently drop snow for many hours. Crews work towards making streets passable, not perfect.

We kindly ask for those who have to be on the roads to go slowly and be mindful of crews as they often have to stop; please keep a safe distance.

Plows will, more than likely, have to make multiple passes down streets to keep up with the consistent snow fall; salt will not be applied until snow stops falling.

Also, please understand that the Village Public Service crews may not service your road. There are various roads serviced by ODOT, County, or township crews in the larger Swanton zip code area.

Once the snow accumulates, fire hydrants may get buried. If you have a fire hydrant near your property, we kindly ask for assistance digging it out. This process allows for more efficient connection if there is a need for fire suppression in your area.

If the power were to be affected, we kindly remind our community members to practice safe operation of devices such as generators and space heaters. If you need to report a power outage, please call 1-888-544-4877.

The Administration Office, at the Municipal Building, will preemptively close on February 2 and 3, 2022. All utility bills will still be due on February 15, 2022.

There will be NO water shut offs on February 2, 2022.

Please stay tuned to our website and social media platforms for more information.

INFORMATION PROVIDED BY VILLAGE OF SWANTON