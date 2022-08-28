Kirk Savage (1955-2022)

Kirk Lee Savage, age 67 of Sherwood, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, August 26, 2022. Kirk was born May 25, 1955, to Richard and Barbara (Buchs) Savage.

He was a 1973 graduate of Hicksville High School and Four County Vocational School. On November 20, 1976, he married Eileen Cooper in Bryan, Ohio.

Kirk was a Union Ironworker with Local 147 for 37 years, retiring in 2010.

Kirk enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and flathead fishing. He loved making longbows and arrowheads.

He enjoyed the time with family and watching the grandchildren playing sports. He also loved to grill for the family.

Kirk is survived by his wife, Eileen (Cooper) Savage of Sherwood; two daughters, Miranda (Matthew) Wiese of Sherwood and Carrie (Tyke) Moninger of Defiance; five grandchildren, Chase and Corbin Wiese, and Brianna, Avery, and Baylee Moninger. Kirk is also survived by his mother, Barbara of Hicksville; two brothers, Brent (Donna) Savage and Mark (Lisa) Savage all of Hicksville. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard.

To honor Kirk’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Sherwood.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be directed to the American Lung Association, www.lung.org.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.oberlinturnbull.com