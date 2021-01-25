Wauseon Accepting Nominations For Athletic Hall Of Fame Class Of 2021

Honor The Newborns – Five Year Olds In Your Life

The Wauseon High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee is accepting nominations for the Class of 2021. Nominees may be former athletes, coaches, or contributors.

Athletes graduating in 2006 or before are eligible for this year’s induction class. Nominations need to be submitted by March 15, 2021 in order to be considered.

Nomination forms are available in school offices and may also be found with the following link: https://wauseonsports.org/hall-of-fame-nomination-form/