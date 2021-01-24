Ramona Campbell (1950-2021)

Honor The Newborns – Five Year Olds In Your Life

Ramona Dale Campbell, age 70 of Bryan, Ohio passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at St. Vincent’s Mercy Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio. She was born on August 18, 1950 to Ivan R. and Virginia I. (Kemp) Ford in Morenci, Michigan.

Ramona was a 1968 graduate of Fayette High School and went on to take some college classes to further her education. She worked as a Rural Carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. Ramona had a strong faith and love for her God her country and her family.

She was a member of the New Life Worship Center in Bryan, Ohio and enjoyed working crafts and drawing and creating water color paintings. Ramona also loved to cheer on her beloved Ohio State “Buckeyes” during football season.

She is survived by her three children, William “Ty” (Heather Lee) Campbell, Shelby Walters and Allison Taylor; a sister, Rose (Dave) Reade; eleven grandchildren, Logan Smith, Andrea Taylor, Sebastian Walters, Chelsey Taylor, Sierra Walters, Carly Smith, Brittney O’Niell, Addison Campbell, Blaze Campbell, Fisher Campbell and Stella Campbell; six great-grandchildren, Blayk-Rose Taylor, Divinity Rain Smith, Quinton Garza, Maci-Ann Taylor, Delilah Mackenzie and Ava Stites.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Roland Dean Ford and a sister, Roxanne Smith.

Visitation for Ramona will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021 from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home – Fayette Chapel. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and social distancing regulations, only a limited number of individuals will be allowed in the chapel at a time and face coverings will be required.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

You may send condolences to the family at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the New Life Worship Center.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Eagle-Marry Funeral Home – Fayette Chapel.