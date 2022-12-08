Wauseon @ Bryan Varsity Bowling

BOYS BOWLING

Wauseon 2,227 Bryan 2,179

BRYAN – Wauseon built a 1,772-1,672 lead following match play and then held off Bryan in Baker play to pull out the win at Bryan.

Ryan Marks spearheaded the Indians with games of 220 and 213 while Parker Black added a 223 in game one and finished with a 409 series.

Bryan’s score was fronted by Dakota Brandeberry who tallied games of 195 and 217.

At Bryan Lanes

Wauseon (2,227) – Marks 220-213; Black 223-186; Panico 188-172; Little 140-1182; Luce 127; Gleckler 121; Wauseon Baker 455

Bryan (2,179) – Brandeberry 195-217; Stoy 185-189; Muhe 146-198; Proxmire – 160-136; Mills 141; Douglas 105; Bryan Baker 507

GIRLS BOWLING

Wauseon 2,120 Bryan 1,985

BRYAN – Wauseon led by just 19 pins entering the Baker Games where they topped Bryan 536-420 to pull away for the win.

Jayde Ramos led Wauseon with a 229 in game two for a 377 series and Ashley Grymonprez tallied a 192 and a 200 to total a 392 series for the Golden Bears

At Bryan Lanes

Wauseon (2,120) – Stevens 162; Ramos 148-229; R. Carr 178-158; Horner 160-149; Yocom 116; D. Carr 137-147; Wauseon Baker 536

Bryan (1,985) – Grymonprez 192-200; Davis 168-169; Federspiel 153-183; Campbell 128-149; Hartman 124-99 Bryan Baker 420

