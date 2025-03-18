WAUSEON CITY COUNCIL: Resignation Of Council President Harold Stickley Accepted

(ARCHIVE PHOTO / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

RESIGNATION … Wauseon City Council accepted the resignation of Council President Harold Stickley at their March 17 meeting. Stickley cited personal reasons in his letter of resignation as to why he was stepping down.

By: Samantha N. Stripe

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

Wauseon City Council held a meeting on Monday, March 17, 2025, beginning with the Pledge of Allegiance, a moment of silence, followed by roll call.

Previous minutes from the March 3, 2025, council meeting, as well as a special council meeting on March 5 and the committee of the whole meeting on March 13 were then approved.

Council then approved the resignation of Council President Harold Stickley. Mayor Kathy Huner noted that Stickley had provided a letter stating his resignation due to personal reasons.

Committee Reports

Next, committee reports were presented. The finance committee report detailed their March 3, 2025, meeting, wherein property owners had a chance to comment on the Glenwood Avenue assessment fee due date extension of eight years.

While no action was taken that day, after gathering information and hearing the owners’ concerns, the committee agreed to meet again to discuss the matter, as well as in an executive session after the meeting that day, said Councilor Steve Schneider.

The tree commission report was then shared by Councilor Jeremy Simon, with the primary focus on the upcoming Arbor Day celebration at Wauseon Primary School and Elementary School on Friday, April 25, 2025.

The primary school event will be at 12:30 p.m., while the elementary school will celebrate the day at 2:30 p.m. It was noted that if there were to be inclement weather, the events would be moved the following Monday, April 28.

Finally, the park board report was reviewed. It was shared that the Veterans Service Commission would like to donate a bench to be placed along the bike trail.

Initially, they also wanted to place a bench in Homecoming Park, however, it did not match the other memorial benches donated by the Rotary, and the Park Board wanted to keep the memorial benches as uniformed as possible. Council unanimously agreed to accept the bench along the bike trail.

Also brought up was a 25 percent pool membership and/or rental discount for City of Wauseon employees.

After further discussion, it was agreed that the discount would apply to full-time and part-time employees only, but not seasonal employees. The recommendation was approved unanimously by council.

Finally, the park board received a quote of $30,000 to redo the fences, starting with Dehnbostel Field, which is in the most need of repair. Additionally, Wauseon Homecoming dates were established for July 24 to 26, 2025.

Department Head Reports

Department head reports were then shared with council. Fire Chief Kessler stated that they had “several weather-related incidents over the weekend, but nothing serious.” He also added that the Heroes vs. Heroes game went “well.”

Police Chief Kevin Chittenden said that while there were “no major updates”, the police department did have a recent “retirement” from the team, a Ford Crown Victoria patrol vehicle, the last one on the fleet.

Chittenden said it was “an end of an era,” when their mechanic suggested its time had wound down. Its replacement has been ordered and should be in within the next few weeks. After the Crown Victoria is decommissioned, it will go to auction.

Next, Keith Torbet, Director of Public Service, provided updates. Three companies have reached out to the department for bid packets for the Enterprise Sanitary Sewer Project. Torbet said that he is “pretty confident that we will get several [bid packets] turned back in.”

The department is preparing for sidewalk and concrete work around the Hybrid Beacon. Finally, Torbet noted that all employee slots are filled for the season.

“I’m very impressed with how many pool employees come back year after year,” he said. “The ones who don’t come back are because they have graduated from college and moved on.”

Legislation

Ordinance 2025-4, which adds Section 721 pertaining to food truck and their registration and operation in the city. Motion carried to place it on second reading.

Ordinance 2025-5, which amends the slow-moving ordinance, reducing the fees for renewal inspections before the first of March of each year. Motion carried to place it on second reading.

New Business

Next, council recognized the upcoming April 4, 2025, retirement of Lou Thourot, a water plant employee of 32 years. “He’s done a phenomenal job, and he will definitely be sorely missed,” said Torbet.

Finally, a motion to approve payment of bills was unanimously passed. Council then agreed to move into executive session.