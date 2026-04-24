Wauseon, Delta Residents Among 12 Indicted By Fulton County Grand Jury

On April 20, 2026, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

-TERRY J. WHITE, age 51, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on one count of Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance. On or about March 17, 2026, he allegedly did fail to appear as required, after having been released on his own recognizance in connection with a felony charge. 26CR58.

-HOSEA W. GROCE, V, age 29, of Elyria, OH, was indicted on one count of Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer.

On or about March 29, 2026, he allegedly did operate a motor vehicle so as willfully to elude or flee a police officer after receiving a visible or audible signal from a police officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop, and the operation of the motor vehicle by the offender caused a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property. 26CR51.

-BOBBY J. SHINDLER, age 47, of Adrian, MI, was indicted on one count of Theft. On or about March 21, 2026, he allegedly stole various items of merchandise from the victim, and the property stolen was valued at one thousand dollars or more and less than seven thousand five hundred dollars. 26CR61.

-AUGUSTINE A. CHAPA, age 38, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about December 4, 2025, he allegedly did knowingly obtain, possess, or use Methamphetamine, and the amount of the drug involved equaled or exceeded the bulk amount but was less than five times the bulk amount. 26CR55.

-IAN C. RUFFER, age 36, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs and one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs.

On or about March 27, 2026, he allegedly did knowingly obtain, possess, or use, and prepare for shipment, ship, transport, deliver, prepare for distribution, or distribute Methamphetamine, and the amount of the drug involved equaled or exceeded one hundred times the bulk amount. 26CR50.

-BRAXTON J. MILLIMAN, age 19, of Archbold, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about February 5, 2026, through February 26, 2026, he allegedly did knowingly obtain, possess, or use Methamphetamine. 26CR54.

-JEREMY J. ABBOTT, age 48, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence. On or about April 12, 2026, he allegedly did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to a family or household member. 26CR52.

-JOHNNY R. PAGE, JR., age 30, of Paulding, OH, was indicted on one count of Strangulation and one count of Domestic Violence.

On or about March 23, 2026, he allegedly did knowingly create a substantial risk of serious physical harm to Victim by means of strangulation or suffocation. On or about March 23, 2026, through March 26, 2026, he allegedly did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to Victim, a family or household member. 26CR49.

-TODD B. PLASSMAN, JR., age 38, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Burglary, one count of Theft, and one count of Receiving Stolen Property.

On or about March 13, 2026, he allegedly did, by force, stealth, or deception, trespass in an occupied structure or in a separately secured or separately occupied portion of an occupied structure with purpose to commit in the structure or separately secured or separately occupied portion of the structure theft; he allegedly stole jars containing coins; and he allegedly received, retained, or disposed of the jars containing coins knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that the property had been obtained through the commission of theft. 26CR59.

-JAALIN A. STEIGALL, age 19, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence. On or about April 16, 2026, he allegedly did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to the victim, a family or household member, and he allegedly knew that the victim was pregnant at the time of the violation. 26CR53.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.