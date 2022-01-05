By: Nate Calvin
The Wauseon Athletic Department and its girls basketball team violated OHSAA Basketball Regulation 1.8 when a player exceeded the six quarters per day limit on Friday, November 26th during their non-league JV and Varsity games at Archbold High School.
Once the school realized the error they self-reported the violation to the OHSAA who, per their regulations, has ruled that the varsity contest must result in a forfeit.
“This is an unfortunate event and our school, coaches, and athletes did not intentionally attempt to violate any OHSAA rules or regulations”, said Wauseon Athletic Director Matt Hutchinson in a press release.
“As a result, as of January 5th our team’s official record is now 8-2 for the season.”
Nate can be reached at sports@thevillagereporter.com
Be the first to comment on "Wauseon Girls Basketball Forfeits November 26th Game After Self-Reported Rule Violation"