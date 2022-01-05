Wauseon Girls Basketball Forfeits November 26th Game After Self-Reported Rule Violation

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

By: Nate Calvin

The Wauseon Athletic Department and its girls basketball team violated OHSAA Basketball Regulation 1.8 when a player exceeded the six quarters per day limit on Friday, November 26th during their non-league JV and Varsity games at Archbold High School.

Once the school realized the error they self-reported the violation to the OHSAA who, per their regulations, has ruled that the varsity contest must result in a forfeit.

“This is an unfortunate event and our school, coaches, and athletes did not intentionally attempt to violate any OHSAA rules or regulations”, said Wauseon Athletic Director Matt Hutchinson in a press release.

“As a result, as of January 5th our team’s official record is now 8-2 for the season.”

Nate can be reached at sports@thevillagereporter.com