Wauseon Man Indicted In Failure To Comply Case

A Fulton County grand jury has indicted a Wauseon man on multiple charges related to an alleged failure to comply with a police order and subsequent property damage.

According to the indictment, Alex Ramirez Velazquez, age 21, of Wauseon, was charged with one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and six counts of criminal damaging or endangering.

The charges allege that on or about November 22, 2025, Ramirez Velazquez operated a motor vehicle in a manner intended to willfully elude or flee a police officer after receiving a visible or audible signal to bring the vehicle to a stop.

It is further alleged that the operation of the vehicle created a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property.

The indictment also alleges that Ramirez Velazquez knowingly caused or created a substantial risk of physical harm by striking multiple mailboxes and a street sign belonging to several victims.