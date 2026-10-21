Wauseon Man Killed In Fulton County Crash On County Road D

Press Release – CLINTON TOWNSHIP: The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred on October 21, 2026, at approximately 6:19 a.m. in Fulton County.

A 2016 BMW 328i, driven by Gregory Garrow, 61, of Wauseon, was traveling eastbound on County Road D near County Road 13. A 2014 GMC Sierra, driven by Thomas Berman Jr., 35, of Sylvania, was traveling westbound on County Road D near County Road 13. According to the Patrol, Garrow attempted to pass a semi-truck and struck Berman’s vehicle.

Garrow succumbed to his injuries on scene, and Berman was transported to the Fulton County Health Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Both drivers were wearing their safety belts.

The Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Delta EMS, Wauseon EMS, Wauseon Fire Department, and Bubba’s Towing. The Highway Patrol reminds motorists to be aware of the weather conditions and adjust driving habits to combat hazardous conditions.