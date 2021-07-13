Wauseon Man Sentenced After Pleading Guilty To Obstructing Justice

A Wauseon, Ohio man was sentenced on July 13, 2021 in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Jamon M. McConnell, age 22, previously pled guilty to Obstructing Justice. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Mr. McConnell provided another person with means of avoiding discovery or apprehension.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. McConnell to two years of community control. He ordered Mr. McConnell to serve 30 days in CCNO with credit for 10 days served; pay a fine of $500 including court-appointed counsel fees; and not enter bars and/or taverns.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Mr. McConnell serving nine months In prison.