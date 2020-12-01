Wauseon Man Sentenced In Fulton County After Pleading Guilty To Assault

A Wauseon man was sentenced on November 30, 2020, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Anthony Rodriguez, 35, of 619 Beech St., previously pleaded guilty to Assault. He did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to a police officer while in the performance of his official duties.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Rodriguez to 4 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs and court appointed counsel fees, pay a $200 fine, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by an 11:00p.m. to 5:00 am. curfew, successfully complete the SEARCH Program, successfully complete treatment with Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, and any recommended aftercare, successfully complete the Court’s Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Program, be placed on TAD monitoring for 60 days after completion of the SEARCH Program, and serve 7 days in CCNO, with credit for days already sewed.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Rodriguez spending 16 months in prison.