Wauseon Schools Awarded $50,000 For Family Support Programs

Wauseon Exempted Village Schools has been awarded a Community Investment Initiative Award from the Fulton County Family and Children First Council, the district announced.
The award, listed at $50,000 for year two, supports a district project titled “From Day One: Empowering Families So All Children Can Thrive.” The school district is named as the contractor.
According to the district, the grant will provide funding for these and other programs:
-Welcome Backpack Program
-Preschool Scholarships
-Bamboo Babies
-Literacy Night
-Digital Empowerment Project
-Senior Seminar
-Ruling Our eXperiences (ROX)
Three district staff members were featured in the announcement: Wauseon Primary School Principal Blake Young and family support educators Lisa Williams and April Beck.