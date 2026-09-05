Wauseon Schools Awarded $50,000 For Family Support Programs

Wauseon Exempted Village Schools has been awarded a Community Investment Initiative Award from the Fulton County Family and Children First Council, the district announced.

The award, listed at $50,000 for year two, supports a district project titled “From Day One: Empowering Families So All Children Can Thrive.” The school district is named as the contractor.

According to the district, the grant will provide funding for these and other programs:

-Welcome Backpack Program

-Preschool Scholarships

-Bamboo Babies

-Literacy Night

-Digital Empowerment Project

-Senior Seminar

-Ruling Our eXperiences (ROX)

Three district staff members were featured in the announcement: Wauseon Primary School Principal Blake Young and family support educators Lisa Williams and April Beck.