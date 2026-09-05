Williams SWCD Returns To County Fair With Barn Contest

The Williams Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) invites you to stop by and see us at the Williams County Fair, Sept. 12-19, in the Gillette Building. So many exciting things to see and learn about!

Back this year is the Barn Contest. Once again, you will have the opportunity to guess the owner of unique and older barns in Williams County.

Your only clues are the picture of the barn and the township in which the barn is located. One correct winner will be chosen for each barn and will receive a 2025 Plat Book.

Posters from the 2026 K-12 “Soil, Where It All Begins” poster contest will also be on display. See the artwork and messages from our very own Williams County children.

On the first Saturday of the fair, Sept. 12, from noon to 4 p.m., the kiddos will be able to learn about soil by making “soil” bracelets. On Monday, Kid’s Day, the kiddos will be able to learn about soil by making an edible soil horizon.

And new this year will be a display from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Geological Survey. You may be lucky enough to see Jamey Stutz, geologist, at the fair and ask him your questions about Williams County geology!

And, of course, there will be valuable and beneficial information from the Dairy, Pork, Beef and Sheep Producers, along with displays from the Williams SWCD; Ohio Division of Wildlife; Ohio Division of Forestry; Recycling Program information from the Williams County Health Department; Farm Bureau; Farm Service Agency; Natural Resources Conservation Service; and the ODNR-H2Ohio Wetland Program.

For more information, contact Anne Marie Michaels at the Williams SWCD, 419-636-9395.