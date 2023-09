(PRESS RELEASE) – During the 2022-2023 school year our district leadership team and head coaches began a discussion on dual sports for our student athletes.

There was enough interest to move forward with a group of head coaches to determine feasibility. It has been decided that dual sports will take effect within Wauseon Schools’ extracurricular activities (grades 9-12) starting with the 2024-2025 school year.

A formal announcement will be made in the spring of 2024.