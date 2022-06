Facebook

DONATION FOR FIREWORKS … The Wauseon Chamber of Commerce 2022 Firecracker 5K was a huge success, with 93 runners participating. Shown above is Assistant Fire Chief Phil Kessler accepting the $3,000 check (to go toward the 2022 Fireworks Show) from Josie Dulaney, the Event Chairman and Bill Drummer, the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. (PHOTO PROVIDED)