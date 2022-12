OWENS EXPRESS VOLLEYBALL … Jocelynne St. John-Fisher of Wauseon recently committed to continue her education and volleyball career at Owens Community College. Shown at her signing day are: Front row – Heather Rettig (mother), Jocelynne St. John-Fisher, Victor Rettig (stepfather). Back row: Owens Coaches – Sonny Lewis and Denny Caldwell, Hayley Rettig (sister), Wauseon Volleyball Head Coach Nik Encalado. (PHOTO PROVIDED)