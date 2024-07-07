Stryker Graduates Inducted Into OHSAA Officials Hall Of Fame

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

CEREMONY … Jim Siler (left) and Bill Wonders (right) stand together during the ceremony which saw the both of them inducted into the Ohio High School Athletic Association Officials Hall of Fame in Columbus.

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

(ARCHBOLD) – Fifteen individuals were recently enshrined into the Ohio High School Athletic Association Officials Hall of Fame.

These fifteen were also joined by 21 individuals who were honored as OHSAA Officials of the Year and 34 individuals who have dedicated 50...