(INFORMATION PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)
SIGNED AND COMMITTED … Wauseon High School’s Tristan Burkholder recently committed to continue his education and diving career at University of the Cumberlands, an NAIA school in Williamsburg, Kentucky. Tristan Burkholder, center, is joined by his mother, Erica Burkholder, left, and his father, Tom Burkholder, right, who is the Wauseon diving coach.
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