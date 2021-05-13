WCHD Offering More Options For Scheduling COVID-19 Vaccine

The Williams County Health Department has developed community talking points in an effort to provide useful information as we work together to prevent COVID-19 spread in our community.

In the past 7 days (May 4th-May 11th), there have been 32 new cases, 2 hospitalizations, and 0 deaths reported. As of 5/6, Williams County remains level 2 (orange) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System (OPHAS) and triggered 2 of the 7 indicators (New cases per capita & Non-congregate cases) and high incidence. Last Thursday, Williams County ranked 33rd out of 88 counties for highest new cases per capita (incidence) rate.

On Monday, May 10th, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer vaccine to include adolescents 12 through 15 years of age. Today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommended that eligibility be expanded for the 12-15 age group. Following the CDC’s official adoption of these recommendations expected today, this will expand the group that is eligible to be vaccinated substantially and will allow younger people to be better protected from COVID-19 and bring us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy. Source: FDA

-The clinical trial data demonstrated that the Pfizer vaccine was 100% effective at preventing symptomatic illness among those 12-15 years old. The side effects were no different than for those 16 and older and included arm soreness, fever, body aches, chills, and fatigue (more often associated with the second dose).

While some individuals experience side effects following any vaccination, not every individual’s experience will be the same and some people may not experience side effects.

-The ACIP meeting was held today to make recommendations to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for updated clinical considerations for the Pfizer vaccine’s use in adolescents. The ACIP 15-member panel included pediatricians, infectious-disease doctors, and other medical experts.

The safety, immune response, and effectiveness of the vaccine in the 12-15 year old age group was reviewed, then votes were cast to expand recommendations to include younger adolescents. The CDC director will review these recommendations and approval is expected later today.

-Ohio will also expand the vaccination to ages 12-15 based on the CDC’s updated recommendations. Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be available for individuals 12 and older. The WCHD will allow adolescents 12-15 to register for a Pfizer vaccine as the state updates its vaccination registration system. Pfizer appointments are available at the health department on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays.

-Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present to be vaccinated. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines continue to be available for those who are 18 years and older.

Free transportation to COVID-19 vaccine appointments or clinics is available to Williams, Henry, Defiance, Paulding, and Fulton County residents through the Ohio Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) Rides to Community for Immunity (RCI) program. To schedule a ride for your appointment, call 419-592-8726.