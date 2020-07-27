Week Of July 15th

ARCHBOLD POLICE

JULY 3

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 504, Assist Police Unit

•415 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 48, Unlock Vehicle

•N. Defiance St.@Stryker St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•Burke St.@Defiance St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•Bankey Ave.@Stryker St., Traffic Detail

•S. Defiance St.@Short-Buehrer Rd., Utilities Problem

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Citation

•S. Defiance St.@Mechanic St., Found Cell Phone

•400 Union St., Fireworks

JULY 4

•500-B Stryker St., Traffic Offense/Citation

•300-B Stryker St., Traffic Detail

•500-B Stryker St., Traffic Offense/Warning (2)

•405 S. Defiance St., Animal Call

•213 S. Defiance St., Fireworks

•S. Defiance St.@E. Mechanic St., Fireworks

•2001 S. Defiance St. Unit 57, Fireworks

•Bankey St.@Stryker St., Traffic Detail

•W. Beech St.@S. Defiance St, Fireworks

JULY 5

•109 Pleasant St., Fireworks

•N. Defiance St.@Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked (2)

•900-B Monterey Ct., Animal Call

•CR 24@W. Lutz Rd., Welfare Check

•Christine Dr.@Stryker St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•E. Lutz Rd.@Siegel Dr., Welfare Check

•Bankey Ave.@Stryker St., Traffic Detail

•403 Stryker St., Threats/Harassment

JULY 6

•733 W. Barre Rd., Alarm Drop

•600-B Stryker St., Traffic Detail

•800-B W. Lutz Rd., Disabled Vehicle

•400-B Stryker St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•300-B Stryker St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•100-B Stryker St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•700-B W. Lutz Rd, Traffic Offense/Warning

•400 Murbach St., Parking Violations

JULY 7

•600 Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•600-B Stryker St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•101 W. Lugbill Rd., Larceny

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Citation

•811 Stryker St., Miscellaneous Complaints

•N. Defiance St.@Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked

•Franklin St.@Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked

•1230 S. Defiance St., Disabled Vehicle

JULY 8

•300-B Stryker St., Traffic Detail

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Warning (2)

•300-B Walnut St., Traffic Offense/Warning (2)

•N. Defiance St.@Stryker St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•100-B Stryker St., Community Service

•100-B Pheasant Ln., Parking Violations (2)

•E. Beech St.@S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•307 N. Defiance St., Assist Police Unit

•1106 S. Defiance St., Assist Police Unit

•1805 S. Defiance St., Assist Police Unit

•300 W. Holland St., Assist Police Unit

•614 N. Defiance St., Community Service

•145 Garden Dr., Suspicious Vehicle

JULY 9

•100-B N. Defiance St., Road Blocked

•100-B Christine Dr., Traffic Offense/Warning

•301 N. Defiance St., Welfare Check

•300-B Stryker St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 101, Fraud

BRYAN POLICE

JULY 3

•623 S Lynn St. Disturb peace. Verbal dispute; person transported to another residence.

•300 N Cherry St block. Disturb peace. Report of fireworks.

•Main St/High St. Suspicious person. Report taken.

•Walnut St/Mulberry St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; two headlights required.

•607 S Lynn St alley. Suspicious auto. Warning issued; driving unregistered vehicle on the street.

•Club Bentley’s. Disturb peace. Handled argument.

•Allen St/Perry St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; failure to transfer registration.

•Amtrak station. Juvenile complaint.

•Dollar Tree. 911 hang-up.

•Potter Inc/South St. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

•800 Haver Dr block. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer; gave advice.

•Bryan Police Department. Juvenile complaint. Report taken.

•885 E High St. Assist civilian. Report of fireworks and bottle rockets being shot off; unable to locate.

•200 Gary Dr. Assist civilian. Report of fireworks; advised homeowner of no firework ordinance.

•512 S Lebanon St. Disturb peace. Report of fireworks; unable to locate.

JULY 4

•125 E Holden St. Assist civilian. Report of noise in the garage; checked area, unable to locate.

•Walnut St/Trevitt St. Disturb peace. Report of fireworks; advised of firework ordinance.

•Main St/Perry St. Disturb peace. Report of fireworks; unable to locate.

•Union St/Perry St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•Family Video. Disturb peace. Verbal dispute.

•South St/Clover St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; two headlights required.

•Meadow Creek Apartments Suspicious person.

•High St/Toy St. Assist civilian.

•137 Dorothy Dr. Assist civilian. Well-being check.

•316 S Williams St. Non-injury accident. Report that a vehicle was hit; report taken.

•423 N Williams St. Assist other department. Report of shed fire.

•Roseland Shelter. Assist civilian. Maxwell Syndey was laying by the baseball field; he was ok.

•Meadow Creek Apartments. Assist civilian. Report of harassment.

•500 S Cherry St block. Juvenile complaint.

•726 S Lynn St. Larceny. Report of theft; report taken.

•Wal-Mart. Lockout.

•328 N Lynn St. Assist civilian. Report of loud noise.

•Mulberry St/Lynn St. Assist civilian. Report of fireworks going off; unable to locate.

•1109 Bavarian Ln. Assist civilian. Report of fireworks going off.

•Imagination Station. Suspicious auto. Persons were advised of park hours and left.

Quality Health Food. Suspicious auto.

JULY 5

•Mattie Marsh Shelter. Suspicious person. Persons warned of park hours.

•1323 E Wilson St. Assist civilian. Report of argument; house is quiet, no answer at the door.

•810 Haver Dr. Larceny. Report of phone missing from residence; report taken.

•400 E Bement St block. Dog complaint. Person warn/ed for dog at large.

•Shell Spee-D-Mart. Suspicious auto.

•Circle K. Suspicious auto. Report of person possibly asleep in their car.

•911 S Beech St. Assist civilian.

•607 Center Ridge Rd. 911 hang-up.

•404 N Main St. Theft. Bike stolen; report taken.

•500 S Beech St. Parking violation. Report of a gray vehicle has not moved in over a month; vehicle was moved and was advised of complaint about music.

•Bryan Mobile Home Court. Harassment. Report taken.

•601 Wesley Ave. Assist other department. Medic requested officer; Christopher Slone charged with disorderly conduct.

•727 S Cherry St. Assist other department. Zackery Whalen was charged with OVI and taken to CCNO.

•715 E Bryan St. Assist civilian. Advises of no complaints, says everything is fine.

JULY 6

•Wendy’s. Lockout.

•305 Center St. Mischief. Person reported their flag was cut off of the flag pole.

•Bryan Community Apartment. Assist civilian. Person request to speak with officer in reference to issues with his property. No report was taken; request extra patrol.

•332 Center St. Family trouble. Person requests to speak with officer about issues with his son; report taken.

•Perry St/Main St. Non-injury accident. Report taken.

•Wal-Mart. Lockout

•627 S Beech St. Juvenile complaint.

•318 Newdale Dr. Assist civilian. Paint in the roadway; contact notice left, possibly erasable paint.

•Marco’s Pizza. Assist other department. Report that someone ordered a pizza with a stolen credit card.

•410 S Lynn St. Narcotics. Complainant brought a narcotic item to the police station.

•Quality Health Foods. Suspicious auto. Report that a vehicle with no plates has been parked in their lot since Saturday.

•421 E Edgerton St. Assist civilian. Request well-being check.

•1131 Bellaire Ave. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer; referred to Edgerton Police Department.

•Trevitt St/Lynn St. Disturb peace. Report of yelling and screaming in the area; report taken.

JULY 7

•334 N Walnut St. Larceny. Request to speak with officer for stolen medication; report taken.

•Shell Spee-D Mart. Fail to pay. Report of drive-off.

•323 S Walnut St. Harassment. Report of harassment; will attempt contact with other half and advise no contact.

•500 S Beech St block. Disturb peace. Report of loud music; unable to locate.

•CHWC. Assist other department. Medics request an officer for assistance with an uncooperative patient.

•127 Dorothy Dr. Identity theft. Report of identity theft.

•900 S Main St. Dog complaints. Report of a dog running loose.

•Wal-Mart. Non-injury accident.

•632 S Cherry St. Assault. Anonymous report of assault.

•Wal-Mart. Lockout.

•510 S Walnut St. Lockout.

•Main St/South St. Non-injury accident.

•217 W Bryan St. Request well-being check.

•Best One Tire. Lockout.

•Jackie Blu’s. Disturb peace. Report of a fight outside the bar area.

JULY 8

•A&W/KFC. Non-injury accident. Report taken.

•876 E Trevitt St. Suspicious person. Reports that person has been in and out of their camper; gave complainant advice.

•Masonic Temple. Vandalism. Report of property damage.

•500 N Union St block. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

•300 W High St block. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer; gave advice, civil matter.

•847 E Bryan St. Assist civilian. Request well-being check; person is ok.

•Shaffer’s Restaurant. Non-injury accident.

•Wal-Mart. Harassment. Report taken.

•324 E Maple St. Assist civilian. Well-being check.

•Walgreens. 911 hang-up.

•A Renewed Mind. Larceny. Report of theft; report taken.

•Main St/Wilson St. Hazardous condition. Report of an inflatable raft in the roadway; unable to locate.

•Wal-Mart. Harassment. Report taken.

•Main St/Bryan St. Injury accident. Report taken.

•GetnGo Mart. Traffic stop. Warning issued; defective equipment/tail lights.

•Bryan Community Apartments. Traffic stop. Citation issued; driving under suspension, warning issued; two headlights required.

•Debbie’s Dairy Freeze. Traffic stop. Citation issued; violation of temporary permit, warning issued; defective equipment/tail lights.

•Main St/Trevitt St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; two headlights required and license plate light.

JULY 9

•LE Smith. 911 hang-up.

•Main St/South St. Hazardous condition. Report of a person walking in and out of traffic; unable to locate.

•Union St/High St. Non-injury accident.

•Donaldson Ace Hardware. Shoplifting. Report of possible shoplifter; report taken.

Fountain Grove Dr. Auto violation. Report of yellow vehicle speeding up and down road; unable to locate.

•Bryan Municipal Court. Harassment. Report of harassment taken.

•Goodwill. Property found. Request officer to report that a wallet was found.

•324 E Maple St. Assist civilian. Request well-being check.

•334 N Walnut St. Assist civilian. Request officer.

•427 S Myers St. Non-injury accident.

•South St/Beech St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; no right on red.

•Bryan Mobile Home Court. 911 hang-up.

•Bryan Community Apartments. Assist civilian. Well-being check.

•Holden St/Main St. Traffic stop. Citation issued; driving under suspension, fictitious plates.

WAUSEON POLICE

JULY 1

•223 W. Elm St., Junk/Abandoned Vehicle

•206 E. Leggett St., Investigate Complaint

•816 N. Ottokee St., Sex Offense

•E. Airport Hwy@N. Shoop Ave., Road Block/Debris In Roadway

•1290 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 10, Suspicious Activity

•511 Ottokee St., Loud Noise/Disturbance

JULY 2

•00 W. Leggett St., Investigate Complaint

•15207 State Hwy 2, Juveniles

•226 W. Elm St., Lost/Found/Recovered

•220 Grant St., Junk/Abandoned Vehicle

•208 Madison St., Missing Person

•221 W. Chestnut St., Zone Violation

•225 E. Linfoot St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•620 E. Airport Hwy., Animal Call

•510 W. Elm St., Larceny

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 204, Loud Noise

•1285 N. Shoop Ave., Fireworks

JULY 3

•Bike Trail, Lost/Found/Recovered

•15207 State Hwy 2, Disabled Vehicle

•123 Commercial St., Junk/Abandoned Vehicle

•104 E. Superior St., Debris/Item in Roadway

•402 W. Chestnut St., Telephone Harassment

•N. Franklin St.@E. Elm St., Animal Call

•840 Spruce St. Unit 16, Narcotics

•235 Beech St., Junk/Abandoned Vehicle

•869 Burr Rd., Burglary

•Rails To Trail CR 13, Lost/Found Recovered

JULY 4

•619 E. Chestnut St., Loud Noise

•230 Clinton St., Investigate Complaint

•1207 N. Shoop Ave., Disorderly Conduct

•314 E. Chestnut St., Welfare Check

•230 Clinton St., Suspicious Activity

•Beech St.@Marshall St., Fireworks

•140 W. Leggett St., Domestic Violence

•125 N. Brunell St., Fireworks

•1000 N. Glenwood Ave., Fire

JULY 5

•140 W. Leggett St., Domestic Violence

•386 Joanna Dr., Drunk

•123 W. Superior St., Trespassing

•1060 N. Shoop Ave., Welfare Check

•415 Cole St. Unit 18, Trespassing

•E. Linfoot St.@N. Shoop Ave., Panhandling

•245 N. Fulton St., Domestic Violence

•117 Beech St., Juveniles

JULY 6

•1120 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 46, Suspicious Activity

•230 Clinton St., Investigate Complaint

•N. Shoop Ave.@E. Elm St., Welfare Check

•1375 N. Shoop Ave., Larceny

•541 N. Fulton St., Domestic Violence

•1170 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 1, Threats/Harassment

•129 Marshall St., Animal Call

•230 Clinton St., Rape

JULY 7

•131 Beech St. Unit C, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 507, Welfare Check

•700-B Lawrence Ave., Hit-Skip

•245 Darlene Dr., Animal Call

•837 Wood St., Suspicious Vehicle

•621 E. Oak St., Accident (Property Damage)

•1085 Barney Oldfield Dr., Trespassing

•W. Leggett St.@Lawrence Ave., Disorderly Conduct

•720 Fairway Ct., Juveniles

•508 Third St., Animal Call

•517 Third St., Unruly or Runaway Juvenile

JULY 8

•650 Lawrence Ave. #103, Suspicious Activity

WEST UNITY POLICE

JUNE 29

•Found Property

•Speed/Warning

•Well-Being Check

JUNE 30

•Animal Problem

JULY 1

•Medical Emergency

•Agency Assist

•Speed/Warning

JULY 2

•Ordinance Violation

•Speed/Equipment/Warning

JULY 3

•Noise Complaint

•Ordinance Violation

•Unsecure Premises

JULY 4

•Speed/Warning

•Wanted Person/Arrest

•Unsecure Premises

JULY 5

•Animal Problem

•Assaulted/Wanted Person/Arrest

•No Registration/Warning

•Domestic Dispute

WILLIAMS COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Eddy, Desirae M (Bryan, OH) Theft. Fine: $250. Costs: $127. Jail time: 90 days with 80 days suspended. No future violations within next 5 years, no contact with Donaldson Ace Hardware for 5 years.

•Howe, Jennifer L (Defiance, OH) Criminal trespass. Fine: $250. Costs: $79.

•Slone, Christopher D (Bryan, OH) Disorderly conduct. Fine: $50. Costs: $79.

•Christlieb, Daneelyn M (Bryan, OH) Theft. Fine: $250. Costs: $84. Jail time: 30 days with 30 suspended. No future violations within next 5 years, restitution $512.53, no contact with Walmart for 5 years.

•Lautermilch, Jennifer (Bryan, OH) Dog at large. Fine: $100 with $50 suspended. Costs: $79. Dog at large. Fine: $100 with $50 suspended. Costs: $40.

•Stuckey, Taneesha S (Defiance, OH) Falsification. Fine: $300. Costs: $114. Jail time: 180 days with 177 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years.

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Bible, Ray M (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Bishop, Collin G (Bryan, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $50. Costs: $79.

•Brunet, Alyssa N (Defiance, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $50. Costs: $79.

•Friery, Richard E (Montpelier, OH) OVI. Fine: $650. Costs: $90. Jail time: 20 days with 17 days suspended. Operator’s license suspended until 6/30/2021, no future violations within next 2 years, 1st Timers Retreat program within 90 days.

•Grond, Sharon K (Defiance, OH) 12-point suspension. Fine: $500. Costs: $124. Jail time: 180 days.

•Grond, Sharon K (Defiance, OH) 12-point suspension. Fine: $350. Costs: $15. Jail time: 180 days.

•Grond, Sharon K (Defiance, OH) Driving under suspension. Costs: $119. Jail time: 180 days.

•Hahn, Shana R (Defiance, OH) Violation of restriction. Fine: $300. Costs: $84. Jail time: 90 days with 90 days suspended. Operator’s license suspended until 8/2/2020. Shall have no future violations within next 3 years. Speed. Fine: $45. Costs: $40. Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40

•Jones, Pennie D (Bryan, OH) Lanes of travel. Fine: $40. Costs: $85.

•Kreiner, Breanna L (Archbold, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Miller, Devin M (Montpelier, OH) OVI. Fine: $650. Costs: $109. Jail time: 20 days with 17 days suspended. Operator’s license suspended until 7/3/2021, no future violations within next 2 years, 1st Timers Retreat program within 90 days. Following too close. Fine: $35. Costs: $40.

•Mosgrove, Derrick E (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Livensparger, Keean D (Montpelier, OH) No motorcycle endorsement. Fine: $200. Costs: $79. Failure to control. Fine: $50. Costs: $40.

•Kerr, Jasmine M (Bryan, OH) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Lukey, Michael M (Montpelier, OH) OVI. Fine: $750. Costs: $90. Jail time: 90 days with 80 days suspended. Operator’s license suspended until 6/4/2022, must complete Recovery Services Of Northwest Ohio, Inc. Program, no future violations within next 2 years. Driving under suspension. Fine: $300. Costs: $45. Jail time: 90 days with 90 days suspended. Shall have no future violations within next 3 years.

•Nelson, Anne L (Defiance, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Quillen, Jason H (Hicksville, OH) Driving under suspension. Fine: $200. Costs: $103. Jail time: 90 days with 90 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years. Display plates. Fine: $35. Costs: $38.

•Shonk, Sadeze R (Fayette, OH) No operator’s license. Fine: $200. Costs: $85.

•Stuckey, Taneesha S (Defiance, OH) OVI suspension. Fine: $300. Costs: $89. Jail time: 30 days with 27 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years.

•Swank, Dustin L (Bryan, OH) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine: $50. Costs: $85.

•Tyler, Kyle Z (Montpelier, OH) Failure to reinstate. Fine: $200. Costs: $85. Improper registration. Fine: $100. Costs: $40.

•Vaughn, Danielle S (Evansport, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Whalen, Zackery A (Bryan, OH) OVI. Fine: $650. Costs: $84. Jail time: 20 days with 17 days suspended. Operator’s license suspended until 7/5/2021, no future violations within next 2 years, 1st Timers Retreat program within 90 days, license suspension and fees.

•Whitlock, Bryce S (Bryan, OH) Failure to yield. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

WILLIAMS COUNTY CIVIL

•Farmers & Merchants State Bank vs Berry, Leonard J II (Bryan, OH) Judgement amount: $357.60.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Cole, Chandler (Kunkle, OH) Judgment amount: $213.67.

•Farmers & Merchants State Bank vs Dalby, Craig (Bryan, OH) Judgement amount: $1,573.27.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Decator, Bill Jack III & Melissa (Bryan, OH) Judgement amount: $836.05.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Deyarmond, Johnathon C E (Pioneer, OH) Judgment amount: $343.84.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Kelley, Russell A (Pioneer, OH) Judgment amount: $2,044.60

•Farmers & Merchants State Bank vs Speelman, Timothy O (Bryan, OH) Judgement amount: $432.42.

FULTON COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Bontrager, David R (Archbold, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Crow, Brandon M (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $150. Costs: $85. Operator’s license suspended until 9/25/2020.

•Detrick, Cory J (Delta, OH) Brake equipment. Fine: $100. Costs: $85.

•Dickman, Michael N (Pioneer, OH) Speed. Fine: $150. Costs: $93.

•Fraker, Tim (Delta, OH) Physical control. Fine: $500. Costs: $56. $187 Restitution to Delta Police, no violation of law until 7/8/2025, reportable probation for 1 year, drug and alcohol assessment, 3-day program.

•Grieser, Audrey F (Archbold, OH) Right of way. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

•Hartman, Grace (Wauseon, OH) Brake violation. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

•McZahn, Sarah J (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Miller, Alan L (Metamora, OH) Physical control. Fine/costs: $500. No similar offenses for 5 years.

•Nunez, Hector Jacobo (Delta, OH) No operator’s license. Fine/costs: $150.

•Osmun, Darren R (Delta, OH) Brake equipment. Fine: $150. Costs: $85.

•Sandifer, Jimmy (Delta, OH) Junk vehicle. Fine/costs: $75. Junk vehicle. Fine/costs: $75. Junk vehicle. Fine/costs: $75.

•Szcepanski, Jeremy (Archbold, OH) Right light. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Sheller, Brent A (Wauseon, OH) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

•Taylor, Swanton (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Van Slyke, Kyle (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

FULTON COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Hartson, Charles R (Wauseon, OH) Zoning. Fine: $75. Costs: $83.

•Houston, William (Lyons, OH) Fail to confine dog. Fine/costs: $100.

•Irelan, Holly (Delta, OH) Disorderly conduct. Fine/costs: $220.

•Schieber, Cierra (Swanton, OH) Disorderly conduct. Fine/costs: $220.

•Schock, Nathaniel (Delta, OH) Fail to confine dog. Fine/costs: $125.

•Snider, Tyler (Swanton, OH) Disorderly conduct. Fine/costs: $220.

FULTON COUNTY CIVIL

•Farmers & Merchants State Bank vs Reed, Joyce A (Delta, OH) Judgment amount: $5,144.27.

•LVNV Funding LLC vs Campo, Sue (Swanton, OH) Judgment amount: $962.59.

•The State Bank & Trust Co. vs Zikovich, Kali K & McQuillen, Melissa K (Delta, OH) Judgement amount: $184.95.