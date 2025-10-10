West Franklin Church Honors 175 Years Of Worship

PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

SANCTUARY … The church’s sanctuary, a quiet reminder of the generations of community, worship, and traditions that have taken place at the West Franklin Community Church.

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

The West Franklin Community Church celebrated its 175th anniversary on Sunday afternoon with a special gathering held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:0...