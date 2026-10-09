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WEST UNITY VILLAGE COUNCIL: West Unity Administrator Josh Fritsch To Retire Jan. 29

By Updated:No Comments4 Mins Read

At its regular meeting on Thursday, October 8 at 7:30 p.m., West Unity Village Council heard a request from Dave Dempsey to place a yard sign on his property.

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