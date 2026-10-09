Russell L. Sutton (1956 – 2026)

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Russell L. Sutton, age 69, of Edon, Ohio, passed away at his residence on Oct. 9, 2026, following an extended illness. Prior to becoming disabled, Russell worked at the Haviland Culvert Company Inc. He was an avid fisherman, especially for bass and catfish, and was a fan of Dale Earnhardt and John Wayne.

Russell was born on Oct. 14, 1956, in Toledo, OH, the son of Kenneth and Margaret (Golly) Sutton.

He married Margaret Dawn Smith on May 23, 1998, in Junction, OH, and she survives.

In addition to his wife, Russell is survived by his son, Rodney A. Roberts; daughter, Jessica Roberts; grandson, Kenneth Roberts; brothers, William Sutton of Indiana, Alvah Sutton and Robert Sutton, both of Ohio, and Ernest Otto of New York; sisters, Elizabeth Swanson of Missouri, Jo Ann Thompson of Texas, Elaine Greene, Ellie Heck, and Eyvonne Harding, all of Colorado.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Lorraine Biller, Brenda Norling, and Betty Mertz.

Honoring Russell’s wishes, no services will be held.

Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon, OH is honored to serve the Sutton family.

In lieu of flowers and other gifts, memorial contributions may be made to Community Health Professionals Home Care & Hospice, 1215 South Portland Street, Bryan, OH 43506.

To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.