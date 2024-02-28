WILLIAMS COUNTY BOARD OF HEALTH: Commissioner Jim Watkins Serves At Final Meeting

The Williams County Board of Health met on February 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. They began by welcoming the new Williams County Health Commissioner Oscar Hern...

PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK / THE VILLAGE REPORTERA PROPER SEND OFF … John Waterston handed now-retired Williams County Health Commissioner Jim Watkins a card detailing how the board made a donation to a school in Haiti in Watkins’s name in honor of the 37 years he spent working in local public health.

SUBSCRIBERS - PLEASE LOG IN

Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password

“I Cannot Read This Story; What Do You Mean I Have To Pay?”

Please do not be this person. Jokes aside, though the name has changed over the years, readers have supported our newspaper by purchasing news copies since the 1870’s. Little has changed (we still need the same support) beyond we now offer your Hometown News online in addition to traditional print. Like your other small-town LOCAL businesses, we charge a minimal fee to access LOCAL news stories. We cannot be expected to give our product away any more than the coffee shop, gas station, or pizza shop could.

Support LOCAL family-owned, LOCAL resident-operated small business by obtaining seven days of website access, along with the current full-color E-Edition for just $2.00 (less than the price of a candy bar). Obtain a traditional subscription longer than 7 days and you will receive all these benefits plus the traditional mailed print edition every week!