WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Project Update, Proclamation, & New OSU Position Discussed

PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK / THE VILLAGE REPORTEREDUCATIONAL POSITION … Megan Schulte, Kayla Wyse, and Becky McGuire from the OSU Extension came in to get funds approved for a new Family Consumer Science Educator position that the county desperately needs.

Anna Wozniak

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

anna@thevillagereporter.com

The Williams County Commissioners met regularly last week on March 5th and 7th, beginning Tuesday at around 9 a.m.

They then approved four resolutions, as well as signed a letter regarding the san...