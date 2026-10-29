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WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Williams County JFS Seeks Solutions To Rising Foster Care Costs

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The Williams County Department of Job and Family Services (JFS) is facing growing financial concerns as rising foster care costs continue to strain the department’s budget.

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