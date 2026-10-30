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High School Sports Scoreboard For October 29, 2026

By No Comments1 Min Read

VOLLEYBALL

DIVISION V-NW 1 DISTRICT FINAL
Huron 3, Archbold 0

GIRLS SOCCER

DIVISION V-NW 4 DISTRICT FINAL
Archbold 6, Fort Jennings 0

 

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