Williams County Common Pleas Court Sentencings

Williams County Prosecutor Katherine J. Zartman reports the following cases from the criminal docket in Williams County Common Pleas Court:

June 24, 2021: Terry W. Lue, Jr., age 42, of Williams County was sentenced on the charge of Attempted Domestic Violence, a felony of the fifth degree, to three years of community control, a term of 180 days (90 days suspended) in the Correction Center of Northwest Ohio, and a fine of $1000.

June 24, 2021: Desirae M. Eddy, age 43, of Williams County, was sentenced on the charge of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, to three years community control, a term of 180 days (150 days suspended) in the Correction Center of Northwest Ohio, and a fine of $750.

June 28, 2021: Lamar Gaston, age 25, of Toledo was sentenced on the charge of Attempted Felonious Assault, a felony of the third degree. He was sentenced to a term of eighteen months of incarceration at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

June 29, 2021: Jared J. Hummel, age 29, of Bowling Green was sentenced on two counts of Abusing Harmful Intoxicants, both felonies of the fifth degree. He was sentenced to four years community control, a term of 180 days (90 days suspended) in the Correction Center of Northwest Ohio, and a fine of $1000.

June 29, 2021: Sharon K. Grond, age 56, of Defiance was sentenced on the charge of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. She was sentenced to three years community control and a term of 180 days (90 days suspended) in the Correction Center of Northwest Ohio.