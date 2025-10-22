Williams County Crash Leaves Two People Seriously Injured

PRESS RELEASE – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle serious injury crash in Center Twp., Williams County. The crash occurred on US Route 6 near State Route 2 at 12:41 a.m. this morning.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2008 Pontiac G6, driven by Justin Mekus, 33 of Bryan, was traveling eastbound on US Route 6, when the vehicle traveled left of center and struck a westbound vehicle head on.

The westbound vehicle, a 2013 GMC Terrain, driven by Rachel Davidson, 53, of Montpelier, then traveled off the north side of the roadway and overturned. Both drivers had to be extricated from their vehicles. US Route 6 was closed for approximately 2 hours, but has since reopened.

Mr. Mekus and Ms. Davidson both suffered serious injuries and were transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital by Mercy Life Flight. Neither driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Bryan Police Department, Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Bryan Fire and EMS, Edgerton Fire and EMS, Mercy Life Flight and John’s Towing.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to always wear their seatbelt and to never drive distracted. The crash remains under investigation.