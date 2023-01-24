Williams County Dairy Association Donates Funds To 4-H Camp Palmer

CHECK PRESENTATION … Donation of $2,000 was presented to 4-H Camp Palmer from the Williams County Dairy Association on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Pictured are; L-R Jeff Dick (OSU Educator), Bill Goodson (4-H Camp Palmer, Executive Director), Dairy Association members, John Radabaugh and Linda Ott, respectively.

By: Beth Clark

The Williams County Dairy Association members John Radabaugh and Linda Ott presented a $2,000 Donation to 4-H Camp Palmer on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

The Executive Director of Camp Palmer Bill Goodson and OSU Extension Educator Jeff Dick accepted this donation.

They are using $1,600 towards brand new picnic tables which are made from recycled materials and are to be durable and long lasting, replacing the existing rotten wooden tables.

The balance of $400 is targeted towards discretionary needs, with their priority to furnish nursing supplies and miscellaneous office items necessary to operate effectively.

The Williams Co Dairy Association is a major contributor to 4-H Camp Palmer, as well as other community projects such as last year’s donation for a poultry barn and this year for a new roof on another fair building at the Williams County Fairgrounds in Montpelier.

Bill and Jeff are proud and committed to the ongoing improvements of the camp and are very appreciative to the dairy association starting the 2023 year ahead of the game.

Camp experiences give campers of all ages a place to slow down and see new things in the natural habitat and to explore and discover Northwest Ohio.

The camp, with its unique environment and ecosystems, make accessible to everyone the natural woods, stream(s) and wetlands.

The campers learn while experiencing the local wildlife including birds, owls, eagles, baby turtles hatching, a blonde raccoon, a snake shedding its skin…the list is endless.

Some first-time campers have never experienced a simple walk in the woods, never touched an animal, and the Nature Center at Camp Palmer makes such learning and hands-on experiences possible and giving them memories of a lifetime.

With our world trending towards virtual reality, we need to educate our youth with the ACTUAL REALITY THAT THE 4-H CAMP PALMER PROVIDES.

Better yet, we need to educate “all ages” of the amazing natural beauty. The community support through donations of time, knowledge, and finances are all welcomed and appreciated.

The “Ecology Program” is a HUGE SUCCESS because of the giving and talented volunteers!

The Williams County Dairy Association earns all their funds from the Williams County Fair’s Milkshake Booth.

The proceeds from the “favorite milkshake stand” during fair week are what provides contributions to fund Youth, Clubs, Schools, Universities, Churches, Business Industry and Government.

Please continue the wonderful support of their booth this year and thank you in advance.

This amazing 4-H Camp Palmer started with seven counties in 1947: Fulton, Williams, Lucas, Henry, Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties; they began on 16 acres.

Then seven more counties were added: Allen, Putnam, Auglaize, and Wood counties. The camp has grown from 16 acres to a current 157 acres located in Fulton County.

The Camp is operated under the 401c3 Non-profit organization formed 5 years ago and is almost self-supporting owned by the 4-H Youth.

Over 75 years and over 250,000 youth and adults have been served at Camp Palmer.

A one 6-week season in 1947 to a 30-week season in 2022. The hope is for the facility to provide year-round opportunities by the end of 2023!

Thanks to the founders, board members, staff, volunteers, donors all bring the Heritage of “Making the Best Better.”

Recent improvements include: School Education Camps in late Spring & Fall; School band training camps; Leadership and team building camps; Family camps for Churches and related groups

Hearing impaired/deaf individuals and individuals with disabilities; Mini golf course; Volleyball courts (sand and hard surfaces, both); Basketball court; Large canoe fleet (livery in the works!); Some boats; Nature trails; Wetlands area; Grasslands; Bird observation Area; Camp fire area; Shooting sports range

Craft shelter; Swimming pool (ADA life, accessible asphalt walkways for wheelchairs, scooters, etc.).

Think that’s awesome, well there’s more excitement building teamwork and group problem solving:

-Challenge by Choice – Low and High Initiative Activities designed to build comradery.

-Team building course including The Climbing Wall and High Ropes.

All of the above are within Palmer’s authentic and beautiful territory of Northwest Ohio.

Whether its campfire, vespers, line dancing, zipline, Camp Palmer is a wholesome camp with programs and traditional values.

Girls in the girls area; boys in the boys area. Practice/teach/learning good health, hygiene, safety and responsibilities.

Camp Palmer Mission: To extend Ohio 4-H camping by engaging youth and adults as they build life skills in a community living environment.

Beth may be reached at Beth@thevillagereporter.com