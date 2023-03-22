WILLIAMS COUNTY FAIR BOARD: Directors Approve Raising Demo Derby Purse By $2,000

PRIZE MONEY INCREASE … Director Toby Fenicle asked to have the Demo Derby Purse raised by $2,000. The directors approved the request. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF)
By: Daniel Cooley
The March 16 Williams County Fair Board Meeting began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by roll call. Ten directors and two auxiliary members were present.
First, there was a guest, Paul Haines, from the Williams County Pork Producers. First, it was announced that the Pig Scramble class that Haines had been involved with, has been cancelled.
