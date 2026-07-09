Williams County Historical Society: Hunting For History

The Williams County Historical Society will host “Hunting for History” on Thursday, July 16, from 4 to 6 p.m. at 611 E. Main St. in Montpelier.

The free activity invites children ages 4 to 12 to become history detectives as they search for clues hidden throughout the museum, log cabin and depot, learning pieces of Williams County history along the way.

Children must be accompanied by an adult, and those who complete the hunt will receive a prize and earn a Passport Sticker as part of the America 250 celebration.