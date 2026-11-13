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Williams County Land Bank Updated On Projects

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The Williams County Land Bank was updated by Abby White-Awen of the Maumee Valley Planning Organization on upcoming projects in the county at its regular meeting on Thursday, Nov. 12, in the East Annex Conference Room.

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