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High School Football Playoff Schedule For Friday, November 13, 2026

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DIVISION V REGION 18 SEMIFINAL
No. 4 Archbold @ No. 1 LaGrange Keystone 7pm

DIVISION VI REGION 22 SEMIFINALS
No. 11 Delta @ No. 7 Carey 7pm
No. 4 Columbus Grove @ No. 1 Liberty Center 7pm

 

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