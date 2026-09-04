Williams County Man Pleads Guilty To Kidnapping, Child Exploitation Charges

BRYAN, OHIO – Williams County Prosecuting Attorney Katherine J. Zartman announced that on September 3, 2026 Steven M. Jordan entered guilty pleas in the Williams County Common Pleas Court, Case #26CR000020, to multiple felony offenses involving the exploitation of a child and sexually-oriented material.

Pursuant to a negotiated plea agreement, Mr. Jordan pleaded guilty to Kidnapping with a Sexual Motivation Specification, two counts of Illegal Use of a Minor or Impaired Person in Nudity-Oriented Material or Performance, one count of Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor or Impaired Person, one count of Nonconsensual Dissemination of Private Sexual Images, and one count of Endangering Children. The offenses include first-, second-, and fifth-degree felonies and involve the exploitation of a minor children victimization offenses.

As part of the plea agreement, Mr. Jordan acknowledged that Kidnapping with a Sexual Motivation Specification involves a child under the age of thirteen and carries a mandatory indefinite prison term with a minimum term of fifteen years and a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. He further acknowledged that he is required to register as a Tier II Sex Offender as a result of several of the offenses.

The parties jointly recommended a sentence totaling 25 years and 11 months to Life in prison. The recommendation includes a sentence of 15 years to Life for the Kidnapping offense, with additional consecutive prison terms totaling 10 years and 11 months for the remaining offenses.

If the Court adopts the jointly recommended sentence, Mr. Jordan must serve 25 years and 11 months before he is eligible for parole consideration. Eligibility for parole does not guarantee release. Any future release decision would be made by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority, and Mr. Jordan could remain imprisoned for life if parole is not granted. Mr. Jordan also agreed to the forfeiture of multiple electronic devices seized during the investigation, including cellular telephones and computer equipment.

The State will dismiss the remaining counts at sentencing pursuant to the plea agreement.

Assistant Prosecutor Emil G. Gravelle III stated:

“This plea agreement holds the defendant accountable for serious offenses involving the exploitation and victimization of children. We are grateful to the law enforcement agencies and investigators whose diligent work helped secure this outcome. Protecting children and pursuing justice for victims remain among our highest priorities.”

Mr. Jordan’s sentencing will occur on October 26, 2026 at 9:00am at the Williams County Common Pleas Court.

— Press Release

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