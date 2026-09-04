Williams County Health Department Reports West Nile Virus Detected In Mosquito Sample

Montpelier, Ohio – The Williams County Health Department (WCHD) has identified West Nile virus in a mosquito sample collected through its mosquito surveillance program. The positive mosquito pool was trapped in Superior Township and tested by a state laboratory.

At this time, no human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Williams County. The detection indicates that mosquitoes carrying the virus are present in the area and serves as a reminder for residents to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites.

West Nile virus is the most common mosquito-borne disease in Ohio. It is spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes become infected when they feed on infected birds, which serve as the primary hosts of the virus.

Most people infected with West Nile virus will not develop symptoms. Approximately one in five people who become infected may develop:

-Fever

-Headache

-Body aches

-Joint pain

-Vomiting

-Diarrhea

-Rash

In rare cases, severe illness can occur. Symptoms of severe disease may include:

-High fever

-Neck stiffness

-Disorientation or confusion

-Muscle weakness, tremors and/or paralysis

-Vision loss

Individuals over the age of 60 and those with certain medical conditions may be at higher risk for severe illness.

WCHD urges residents to take the following steps to reduce their risk of mosquito bites and help control mosquito populations:

-Use EPA-registered insect repellent when outdoors.

-Wear long sleeves and pants, especially during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

-Repair or install screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes outside.

-Empty standing water at least once a week from items such as flowerpots, gutters, birdbaths, buckets, pool covers, pet dishes, tires and other containers.

-Clean and chlorinate swimming pools and ensure they are properly maintained.

-Change water in birdbaths and outdoor pet dishes regularly.

“Finding West Nile virus in a mosquito sample demonstrates why mosquito surveillance is such an important public health tool,” said Kailea Holbrook, director of environmental health at the Williams County Health Department.

Nathan Hoffer, director of nursing, also highlighted the importance of prevention.

“While we do not have any human cases at this time, this detection allows us to notify residents and encourage preventive measures,” Hoffer said.

“The most effective ways to reduce your risk are to use insect repellent, wear protective clothing, and eliminate standing water around your home where mosquitoes can breed.”

The Williams County Health Department will continue mosquito surveillance activities throughout the season and work closely with state and local partners to monitor mosquito-borne disease activity.

For more information about West Nile virus and mosquito-borne disease prevention, visit www.odh.ohio.gov/know-our-programs/zoonotic-disease-program/diseases/mosquito-borne-diseases.

The Williams County Health Department can be reached at www.williamscountyhealth.org or 419-485-3141.