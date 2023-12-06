Williams County Officials Meet With Governor DeWine

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERMEETING WITH GOVERNOR … At a meeting on December 4, 2023, Bryan Mayor Carrie Schlade, President of Spangler Candy Co and Port Authority member Bill Martin, Chair of Port Authority David Newcomer and Edgerton Administrator and Vice Chair of Port Authority Dawn Fitzcharles met with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine along with his staff to discuss challenges facing rural communities in Ohio. They discussed housing, business employment opportunities, as well as ways they could collaborate together to find solutions that would benefit all parties involved. “The meeting was productive for everyone in attendance as it provided an opportunity for us to come together around shared interests and goals while also providing insight into the issues at hand”, said Fitzcharles.