Williams County Police Training Tailored To The County’s Needs

PHOTOS BY ANNA WOZNIAK / THE VILLAGE REPORTERFRISK TRAINING … The officers of Williams County were reminded how to conduct frisk searches, as well as reminded of the protocols for frisking those of both sexes.

By: Anna Wozniak

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

anna@thevillagereporter.com

This last week saw the police of Williams County come together to review their basic policies and procedures and undergo necessary training.

This training is geared specifically towards filling the gaps noticed during county-wide scen...