WILLIAMS COUNTY PORT AUTHORITY: 2023 Financials & Sale Of South High Street Property Approved

The Williams County Port Authority met on May 15th at noon, with members Sean Rupp, Richard Reed, Tyson Stuckey, Dawn Fitzcharles, David Newcomer, and Ashley Epling present, with Williams County Commissioner Bart Westfall beside them.

They first moved to approve the minutes from both their April 24th and May 8th meetings, before approving the financial statement through the month of April.

The 2023 financial report was then accepted as presented, with member Tyson Stuckey abstaining from the vote.

They then entered into executive session at 12:05 p.m., returning to regular session at 12:42 p.m.

They then approved the sale of the 124 South High Street property before voting to adjourn at 12:45 p.m. They are set to meet again next on May 22, 2024, noon, at 110 South Walnut Street.